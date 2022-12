LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Drivers beware, the Lansing Police Department is now in a “maximum enforcement period” (MEP) for the holiday weekend.

During an MEP, LPD officers will be extra vigilant while patrolling the roads.

Officers will be looking for unsafe driving, high speeds, distracted driving, drunk driving and more.

In 2021, around 45% of road deaths in Michigan involved alcohol or drugs.