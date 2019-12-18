Live Now
House voting on impeachment of President Trump

LPD finds weapon during parolee check

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Lansing Police Twitter Page

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department tweeted this afternoon that they recovered a gun that a parolee was not supposed to have during a check last night.

The LPD “VCI” team was working with Michigan Department of Corrections to check on parolees last night.

The parolee who was in possession of the weapon is back in jail, according to a tweet by the Lansing Police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar