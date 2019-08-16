LPD: Looking for 18-year-old wanted on two felony warrants

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is searching for a man with two warrants out of Lansing.

Jalen Shamar Davis is 18-years-old, 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds.

Davis has two felony warrants for home invasion in the first degree and firearms.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483 – 4600 or Detective Matt Salmon at (517) 483 – 6855.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar