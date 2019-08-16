LPD: Looking for 18-year-old wanted on two felony warrants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Health officials are reminding Michigan residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

The warning from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services follows the confirmation of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in the state.

Two cases were confirmed earlier this week in horses in Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties. Neither horse was vaccinated against EEE and both have died. There vaccine is available for horses, but not for people. EEE has a 33 percent fatality rate among humans who become ill and a 90 percent fatality rate among horses that become ill.

EEE infection is a result of a bite from a mosquito carrying the virus. The disease is not spread by horse-to-horse or horse-to-human contact.

The southwestern region of the state has experienced outbreaks of this mosquito-borne disease in horses and people in the past, with the most recent outbreaks occurring in 2010.

“These equine deaths indicate that EEE virus activity is increasing and provides warning that human cases could also occur,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “Michigan residents are urged to take precautions and protect themselves from mosquito bites.”

In humans, signs of EEE include fever, chills, and aches. EEE infection can develop into severe encephalitis and in some cases permanent brain damage, coma and death.

Residents can stay healthy by using U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved insect repellents and emptying any containers with standing water where mosquitoes can lay eggs as well as wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors.

Protecting horses can include talking to their veterinarian about vaccinating horses against the disease as well as asking about an approved insect repellent for animals.

Additionally, Health officials have identified eight birds infected with West Nile Virus and 12 positive mosquito pools in the Lower Peninsula.

Mosquito-borne illness will continue to be a risk in Michigan until late fall when nighttime temperatures consistently fall below freezing.