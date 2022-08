LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Lansing Police Department is looking for help locating 15-year-old Luciano Pena.

Pena is five feet two inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Police have not released his last known location, but a photo of him can be seen above.

If you have any information on his location you can call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.