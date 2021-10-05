LPD Looking for missing 15-year-old girl

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Lauryn Alyssa Wingo, who was recently reported missing by her family.

She was last seen in the 6200 block of Shreve, Lansing, Mich. wearing a white sweatshirt and blue ripped jeans.

Wingo has long hair and blue eyes. She is five feet five inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Wingo could potentially be in the Holt, Mich. area.

If you have any information, call the Lansing Police Department (517)-483-4600 or Detective Joe Riedel (517)-483-4158