Courtesy: Lansing Police Department

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - The Lansing Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing runaway named Brianna Rose Reyna.

Brianna is 14-years-old, 5'9" and 180 pounds.

She was reported missing/runaway on May 22nd and last seen on the 100 block of Snow Road.

The teenage girl was wearing ripped blue jeans with black leggings underneath as well as a gray zip up hooded sweatshirt.

She is frequently in the Lansing and Delta Township area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483 - 3600 or Detective Brittany Roberts at (517) 483 - 3654.