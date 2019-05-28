LPD needs public's help to find 14-year-old missing runaway
Brianna Rose Reyna is 14-years-old, 5'9" and 180 pounds.
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - The Lansing Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing runaway named Brianna Rose Reyna.
Brianna is 14-years-old, 5'9" and 180 pounds.
She was reported missing/runaway on May 22nd and last seen on the 100 block of Snow Road.
The teenage girl was wearing ripped blue jeans with black leggings underneath as well as a gray zip up hooded sweatshirt.
She is frequently in the Lansing and Delta Township area.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483 - 3600 or Detective Brittany Roberts at (517) 483 - 3654.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
