LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Lansing police officer used a taser on a teen who was reportedly armed with a brick and knife on Sunday night.

Police arrived at Ohio Ave. around 10:59 p.m. after getting a call regarding “an unknown fight with a knife.”

According to Lansing Police Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis, the suspect was agitated and uncooperative.

Police cited fear for the caller’s life as their reasoning for using a taser on the teen.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later arrested.

This is a developing story. 6 News will keep you up to date on-air and online as information is made available.