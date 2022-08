LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were sleeping, a routine traffic stop by Lansing Police led to the arrest of a wanted suspect and the recovery of a stolen handgun.

According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, officials found a 50-round drum magazine.

No other details were given about the time or place of the traffic stop.

Courtesy: Lansing Police Department Facebook Page

“Your LPD officers continue to work hard to safeguard our community & proactively prevent gun violence in our city.” the post said.