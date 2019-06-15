LPD release body camera footage of officer striking teen

Lansing police have released the names of the officers involved in striking a teenage girl in their custody, along with their body camera footage from the incident that happened Friday afternoon.

LPD said officers Lindsey Howley and Bailey Ueberroth have been placed on administrative leave during an investigation.

Lansing Police Chief Michael Yankowski made an appearance infront of the Lansing Police Department this afternoon at a rally.

He gave updates to the public and explained why the body camera footage and these updates weren’t shared yesterday.

“We did not have all the information to make an accurate response to what all the details of the incident,” said Chief Yankowski.

He added that police have reviewed the body cam video.

“The actions and the behavior of the officers from what we have at this point in time you know, you know we have some actions that I have concerns on and that’s the whole purpose of the internal affairs investigations,” said Chief Yankowski.

“WARNING – This video may be disturbing to some people and contains strong language. The footage was provide by LPD on Youtube.

Officer Lindsey Howley’s Body camera footage

Officer Bailey Ueberroth’s body camera footage