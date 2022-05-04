LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police have released the name of the man who was taken to the hospital after they say he swallowed drugs.

Nicholas Andrew Jetton of Okemos was initially released from the hospital, but while being housed at the Lansing Police Detention Facility, officers saw Jetton in medical distress. At that point he was taken back to the hospital, where he is still recovering.

The 27-year-old inmate was taken into Lansing Police custody on April 29, after officers were sent to a suspicious vehicle.

According to an official statement from police, officers found Jetton ingesting what looked like a life-threatening amount of narcotics and other illegal drugs.

The Lansing Fire Department took Jetton to Sparrow Hospital. He was then taken to the detention facility for pending narcotic charges, illegal firearm charges and multiple warrants.

Jetton was charged with the following on Wednesday morning:

Count 1: Possession with intent to deliver – Cocaine

Count 2: Carrying Concealed Weapon – CCW

Bond for Jetton was set at $2,500 cash/surety, additionally requiring a GPS tether for Jetton.

His next court appearance is set for May 12 at 9:30 a.m. for a probable cause conference.

A representative with the Lansing Police Department confirmed that Jetton has eight arrest warrants from various law enforcement agencies.