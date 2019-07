Lansing police are working to find out who shot a man Saturday morning. It happened around 8:00 a.m. on Dorchester Circle near MLK Boulevard.

Police said the victim is a man in his 20’s and he was sent to the hospital for his injuries. Details are limited, but he’s stable at a local hospital.

Police don’t have any suspects so if you have any information, give Lansing police a call at (517) 483-4600 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.