Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, is accused of kidnapping 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith. (Photo/Lansing Police Department)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department will hold a press conference tonight at 10:00 p.m. on the search for missing Lansing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith.

Cole-Smith went missing Sunday night after her mother’s ex-boyfriend allegedly broke into the family’s home, assaulted the mother, and kidnapped Wynter.

The former boyfriend, Rashad Trice, 26, has been arrested but Wynter has not been found.

