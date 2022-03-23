LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing School District Board of Education has 30 days to fill a vacant seat that has opened up.

The announcement comes after the resignation of Vice President Dr. Nathan Burroughs, who is leaving the Lansing area.

The new Board member will serve until November 2022.

In order to further serve on the Board, the newest member would need to run in the November election.

Interested applicants can apply by clicking here.

Applications must be submitted to the Board of Education President Gabrielle Lawrence at 519 W. Kalamazoo St., Lansing, Michigan 48893, or via email sent to Gabrielle.Lawrence@lansingschools.net.

In order to qualify, applicants must be 18 years old or older, a resident and a registered voter in the Lansing School District.

Additionally, applicants must answer multiple short essay questions on the application form.