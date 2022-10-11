LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Rep. Elissa Slotkin and other state officials visited a road rebuilding project in Ingham County on Tuesday.

Around $80 million is going toward rebuilding two miles of I-496 from Lansing Road to the Grand River.

To build the economy of the future, we must invest in Michigan’s infrastructure. Since the beginning of our administration through the end of this year, we have fixed 16,000 lane miles of roads and 1,200 bridges in communities across Michigan. Projects like I-496 fix our roads and highways with the right mix and materials, lower costs for drivers, and boost safety in critical commercial corridors. Gov. Whitmer and I will continue to grow Michigan’s economy, create jobs, and invest in infrastructure throughout our state.” Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II

Courtesy: the Office of Lieutenant Governor

The project is supporting around 1,016 jobs.