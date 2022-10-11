LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Rep. Elissa Slotkin and other state officials visited a road rebuilding project in Ingham County on Tuesday.
Around $80 million is going toward rebuilding two miles of I-496 from Lansing Road to the Grand River.
To build the economy of the future, we must invest in Michigan’s infrastructure. Since the beginning of our administration through the end of this year, we have fixed 16,000 lane miles of roads and 1,200 bridges in communities across Michigan. Projects like I-496 fix our roads and highways with the right mix and materials, lower costs for drivers, and boost safety in critical commercial corridors. Gov. Whitmer and I will continue to grow Michigan’s economy, create jobs, and invest in infrastructure throughout our state.”Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II
The project is supporting around 1,016 jobs.
Rebuilding our highways like I-496 is a great example of how government is supposed to work: with federal, state and local officials working together to solve the problems communities like Lansing are dealing with. Between the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Congress passed last year and the Governor’s Rebuilding Michigan plan, thousands of new, good-paying jobs are being added across the state so we can repair our roads and bridges, expand broadband access, and finally address our water infrastructure. The I-496 project here in the capital is one of many more to come that’s going to support small businesses and local industry so Michigan is ready to lead the way in 21st century manufacturing.”U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-08)