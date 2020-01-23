Lugnuts release 25th anniversary logo

In 1995 the world got its first look at the Lansing Lugnuts logo and fell in love. The iconic Lugnut look became one of the most popular in minor league baseball.

Now the team is unveiling the 25th anniversary logo that will be worn on team uniforms during the upcoming 2020 baseball season.

“From our initial announcement and groundbreaking in 1995 to today, celebrating 25 years of bringing baseball to downtown Lansing is an incredible accomplishment. I’m thrilled to relive some of our greatest memories with our fans and hope that the community will share some of their own at our ballpark this summer,” said Lugnuts owner Tom Dickson.

Since taking the field in 1995, the Lugnuts have won two Midwest League championships, hosted four Midwest League All-Star Games, produced 149 Major Leaguers and drawn over 300,000 fans every season.

Opening Day for the Lugnuts this year is April 16 when the Dayton Dragons come to Cooley Law School Stadium.