Lugnuts & Tigers team up with the State of Michigan and Meijer for free flu shot clinic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Flu season is approaching, and Meijer has teamed up with the State of Michigan, the Detroit Tigers, the Lansing Lugnuts, and others to host a Free multi-city flu shot clinic.

Today, from 10 AM to 4 PM and tomorrow from noon to 6 PM, you can go to Lugnut’s Jackson Field for a free flu shot. There will be a walk-up clinic and a drive-thru clinic provided by the Meijer Pharmacies.

While this is not a cure for COVID-19, it is still important, said Meijer’s public relations officer, Christina Fecher, “While the flu shot does not protect against the coronavirus it will help protect you and your family and help reduce the potential for symptoms against that could be confused with COVID 19.”

All those wishing to get a flu shot will be required to undergo a temperature check and fill out paperwork before entering, along with social distancing.

Everyone is welcome, regardless of insurance coverage- including those who are uninsured or have limited insurance coverage.