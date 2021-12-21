Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse in Owosso catches fire

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) — Firefighters from three departments worked for several hours this morning to put out a fire at Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse in Owosso.

Around 12:21 a.m. on Dec. 21, the Owosso Fire Department arrived at Lula’s on the 200 block of S. Washington Street.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Owosso Government, the back of the building was engulfed in flames.

In addition to the Owosso Fire Department, the Owosso Charter Township Fire Department and Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department assisted with putting out the fire.

An apartment above a neighboring business was evacuated; the residents were not injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is still under investigation.