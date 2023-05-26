LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Due to the holiday weekend, M-DOT is removing lane restrictions on more than half of its road and bridge projects.

The restrictions will be removed statewide, to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers.

The restrictions were lifted at around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon and will continue until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

In total, 81 out of 146 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed.

While drivers will see suspended operations in most M-DOT work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.