M4M: Successful Homeschooling

This week in our ‘Mondays for Moms’ segment, 6 News Anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke with Kari Rehmann, a therapist from the ‘Wellness Institute of Michigan’ about the stress parents might be feeling right now while homeschooling their children.

Rehmann offers insight on what kids are going through, as well as comforting words to parents and guardians, and suggestions to make the homeschooling experience a little easier on everyone.

Watch the video above.

For more information on the ‘Wellness Institute of Michigan’ click here.