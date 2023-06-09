ST IGNACE, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials with the Mackinac Bridge are warning drivers about potential hazards on the bridge.

As we head into mid-June, the Bridge sees an increase in traffic and an increase in maintenance work.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) team will be out replacing decking, fixing joints, cleaning the bridge, and more.

“Like with road work and maintenance anywhere else in northern Michigan, the season for taking care of the Mackinac Bridge coincides with the peak of tourism travel,” said MBA Chief Bridge Engineer Cole Cavalieri. “We do our best to minimize delays due to our work, and remove lane closures for holidays and peak traffic periods whenever possible.”

Drivers will see traffic surges from 2-6 p.m. northbound and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. southbound.

“Our toll workers always do the best they can to get drivers through the booths as quickly as possible,” said MBA Operations Manager Mike Buby. “We just ask that customers be patient, particularly at the busiest times.”