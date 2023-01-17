DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Pop music legend Madonna, a Michigan native, will be playing the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit on Aug. 5 as part of her latest tour.

The Four Decades Celebration Tour launches in July with a show at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

On Aug. 5, the tour reaches the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit. Madonna, born Madonna Louise Ciccone, was born in Bay City, Michigan, and grew up in the suburbs of Detroit before moving to New York City.

Tickets for the show will be available for sale online on Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. for pre-sales, and for public and VIP sales at Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.