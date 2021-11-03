Maintenance on northbound US-127 ramp to Trowbridge Road begins today

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Beginning today at 7 a.m. the northbound US-127 ramp to Trowbridge Road will be closed due to repairs.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $2 million into maintenance and repair work on 11 bridges in Ingham and Livingston counties. 

The estimated completion date of this project is 4 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2021.

This closure may effect those nearby in Lansing and East Lansing.

Those traveling are advised to seek alternative routes. There will be detours, for those who this effects.

