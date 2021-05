VERMONTVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – At least two vehicles have crashed in Vermontville, closing Ionia Rd. and Lawrence Highway.

A WLNS photojournalist on scene has seen two crashed vehicles and a helicopter. The helicopter took off and flew away after some time.

<<<THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE, this story has also been corrected to reflect the affected roads.>>>