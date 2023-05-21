East Ganson Street will be closed in both directions from North Cooper to Whitney streets until Wednesday.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A street on Jackson’s eastside will be closed starting Monday for water infrastructure work.

According to the Department of Public Works, East Ganson Street will be closed in both directions from North Cooper to Whitney streets.

(Graphic/City of Jackson)

The closure is for a sewer repair under the intersection of East Ganson and Wells streets and a water service installation for a home at the corner of East Ganson and Irving streets.

Drivers are asked to look for alternate routes.

The closure will be ongoing until Wednesday.