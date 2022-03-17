LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A handsome amount of money will be going into improving the Lansing Michigan Ave. corridor, following a government funding bill signed by President Biden last week.

Approximately $1 million will be fixing up the roadway.

According to statements from U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, the funding will modernize traffic signaling systems, aid emergency vehicle pre-emption and more.

The Michigan Ave. corridor connects many of the Lansing areas most important places.

The Michigan Avenue corridor connects some of the Greater Lansing area’s most vital assets: from the state capitol – to Sparrow Health System – to Michigan State University. Thousands of people rely on this corridor to live, work, and commute each and every day. Supporting some of the incredible work to modernize this corridor will make travel in the region safer, easier and able to adapt for the future. I had the opportunity last year to see some of improvements made along Michigan Avenue and how federal help will help ease traffic movement along this important route. I’ll continue working to ensure this project is completed and that Michigan Avenue continues being an economic lifeline to the community.” U.S. Senator Gary Peters

Michigan Avenue is an iconic corridor in the region linking Michigan State University in East Lansing to our State Capitol in the City of Lansing. This investment will make critical upgrades and improvements to this important corridor and provide an economic boost to the region.” U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor described the funding as “crucial to boost the excitement of the Capital City.”

To learn more about projects in Michigan, click here.