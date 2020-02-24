Major Lansing streets will be shut down during VP Pence visit

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials announce some major street closures in anticipation of Vice President Mike Pence’s scheduled arrival tomorrow.
Michigan Avenue between Grand Avenue and Cedar Street will be closed to vehicles from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., according to the City of Lansing Public Service Department.
Additionally the tunnel connecting Museum Drive to City Market Drive under the Lansing Center will be closed.
Vehicles will also not be able to enter any business or parking areas off of Museum Drive south of Michigan Avenue. People who are walking or using a wheelchair will still be allowed in the area.
Vehicles already in the area will be allowed to exit to a designated lane on Michigan Avenue to Cedar Street.
Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly and find an alternate route.
