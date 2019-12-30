LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Sign up today to work the March 10 Presidential Primary and other dates in 2020.
Training sessions start in February for Election Precinct Workers and Inspectors.
The qualifications to be an Election Inspector are being a U.S. Citizen who is at least 16-years-old with no felony convictions on your record and able to professionally work with the public.
Make extra money in 2020 while serving the Lansing community
