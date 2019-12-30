Make extra money in 2020 while serving the Lansing community

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) - A restaurant and bar that closed in 2018 is being torn down today.

Video from the Meridian Township Facebook Page shows the demolition of the former Leo's Spirits and Grub building located on the corner of Okemos Road and Grand River Avenue.

The location was previously home to other restaurants including Bennigan's.

The place is expected to become a strip mall, according to the Meridian Township Facebook Page.