OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Two women were arrested back to back for allegedly driving drunk in Otsego County.

Officials said the incident began when Michigan State Police Troopers from the Gaylord Post pulled a woman over that they suspected was driving while drunk on Thursday evening.

During the stop, the woman called a friend to come help her. When the friend arrived, she was also arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

According to police, both women had been drinking earlier at a trivia game.