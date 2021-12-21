‘Make sure you are locking your car doors’: DeWitt warns residents of string of car break-ins

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) — The City Government of DeWitt, Michigan has a message for residents: lock your car doors.

According to a Facebook post from the City Government of DeWitt, the City of DeWitt Police Department has received a variety of reports regarding cars having been broken into yesterday morning,

“We want to remind our residents to make sure you are locking your car doors at night as well as taking anything of value out at night,” the Facebook post said.

The City also stated that camera footage shows three men driving a gray/silver mid-size SUV from 4:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

No camera footage has yet been released by police.

The post goes on to say that while officers are on high alert, DeWitt residents should secure their belongings.