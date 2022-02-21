CHESANING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to Michigan State Police, on Sunday, Feb. 20, a 71-year-old man died after a fire in a Mid-Michigan home.

Officers were called to the home at approximately 3:15 a.m. Sunday after reports were made to the Saginaw County Dispatch, regarding the house fire in the village of Chesaning.

Michigan State Police say officials arrived on the scene to find the residence fully engulfed in heavy flames before fire crews arrived.

Police say first responders later found the man dead in the debris of the home.

The man’s name was being withheld pending notification of his relatives, MLive.com reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, including by state police fire investigators.

State police have asked anyone who witnessed the fire to call police (989) 495-5555 or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).