Man accused in cannibal case is back in court in Shiawassee Co.

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man accused of murdering and mutilating another man is back in court today.

Mark Latunski’s hearing started at 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Police said he killed 25-year-old Kevin Bacon last December in Shiawassee County.



Before we go into details about this case, we want to warn you now that some of the details are very disturbing.

Friday morning the prosecution said that Latunski built a custom killing room and that he had been waiting for the right victim.

Bacon was from the Flint area and police said he met Latunski on a dating app and went to his home in Shiawassee County.

A few days later, Bacon’s family reported him missing.

The prosecutor said Latunski stabbed Bacon multiple times, killed him, and then he cooked and ate parts of his body.

The prosecutor said after all this Latunski went to Christmas dinner.

In court on Friday we heard from a detective who handled the missing person complaint and we heard from multiple state troopers who found Bacon’s body in Latunksi’s home.

“I observed a male white large hanging from the ceiling over what appeared to me like a tap door, an open pit. Immediately peaked, pulled my head back and exclaimed oh my God. Oh my God,” said Michigan State Police Tropper Robert Viviano.