Man accused of abusing, imprisoning kids pleads no contest

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan man has pleaded no contest to child abuse for allegedly punishing his five children with whippings and confinement in a dark, locked bedroom described by one officer as a dungeon.

Thirty-three-year-old Yenier Conde’s trial was underway Tuesday when the Lansing man pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree child abuse. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing purposes.

6 News has confirmed that the prosecutors agreed to dismiss 13 other charges. Conde’s sentencing is set for July 28.

Conde and his then-wife, Sarah Conde, were charged last year after police said they locked their children in a dark bedroom that a detective likened to a “dungeon.”

Their parental rights were later terminated.

Sarah Conde pleaded guilty in June to one count of second-degree child abuse. Her sentencing is scheduled for later this month.