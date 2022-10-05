CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. — Can you help sniff out an alleged trespasser and tree thief?
According to a Facebook post from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the man pictured below trespassed on a property on South St. Clair Road in Victor Twp. on Sept. 12.
The man also allegedly cut down a walnut tree and stole two logs that were 14-feet long.
Officials say the man was driving an older white Ford pick-up that hauled a trailer with a Bobcat and the stolen logs on it.
“If you know who this person is, please contact the Sheriff’s Office,” the post concluded.