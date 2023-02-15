Lansing police need your help identifying an alleged vape thief, and two others wanted for various crimes.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs your help with a rather odd theft case, and with finding two wanted for various crimes.

If you or anyone has information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

Giving Crime Stoppers information regarding these cases could get as much as a $1,000 reward.

Do you recognize this individual?

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

According to Crime Stoppers, the individual is responsible for two cases of retail fraud, in which the subject stole thousands of dollars in vapes.

Have you seen Thomas Lee Roberson?

The 41-year-old man is wanted for unarmed robbery out of Lansing.

(Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Roberson is 6-foot-1, and weighs around 180 pounds. he has black hair and brown eyes.

Bret James Korotney is wanted for aggravated stalking in Lansing.

Korotney, 42, is 6-foot and weighs 240 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.