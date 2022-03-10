LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One man was arraigned on multiple counts related to an assault case out of Lansing.

Matthew David Sutherland, 28, was charged with the following in 54A District Court:

Count 1: Assault with Intent to Murder

Count 2: Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW)

Count 3: Possession of a Weapon with Unlawful Intent

Count 4: Felony Firearm

The charges are in addition to ones being sought out by the East Lansing Police Department.

Around 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, East Lansing Police were pursuing a car that was heading towards Lansing.

Lansing Police were told that Sutherland was wanted for charges relating to an incident in East Lansing.

Once Lansing Police saw the car heading west on Oakland Ave., East Lansing Police stopped their chase and Lansing Police took over.

Police said they tried to stop the car, and that the suspect fired a weapon in the direction of an officer.

The chase went into Lansing Township and Eaton Couty, and LPD was assisted by multiple other jurisdictions, they said.

As the chase continued police say the driver fired shots at officers several more times.

No officers were injured in the pursuit.

The chase ended in the 8600 Block of Carlsbad Lane in Eaton County, with Sutherland being taken into custody by East Lansing Police.