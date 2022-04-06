INGHAM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies say a 40-year-old Dansville man fired a shotgun at the feet of a 43-year-old Mason man, seriously injuring him and sending him to the hospital.

The shotgun shell that was fired hit just in front of the Mason man’s feet, but fragmented and caused ‘serious’ injuries.

Deputies were sent to the incident on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m. when they received reports of a shooting on the 1900 block of Seven Gables Rd. in Ingham Township.

The 40-year-old suspect from Dansville was taken into custody without incident. He will be arraigned Thursday on felony charges in District Court.

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old Mason is expected to survive despite the serious injuries.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was helped by the Williamston Police Department, the Mason Police

Department and the Michigan State Police.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ingham

County Sheriff’s Office at (517)-676-8202.

6 News will keep you updated as more details become available.