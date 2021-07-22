Man arrested for connection to Jackson homicide

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — This morning, the Jackson County Police Department arrested a 53 year old man in connection with the death of Patrick Perry which on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

The man is currently being held at Jackson County Jail, with his arraignment expected to take place tomorrow.

During the initial investigation, officials believed that Perry was shot once. As the investigation has continued, it appears that Perry was stabbed a single time in the chest.

Anyone with information can call Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at (517) 768-8637, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.