INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 28-year-old man from the Saginaw area has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including murder, for a shooting in Lansing Township on Dec. 31.

On Saturday, Lansing Township Police were sent to 2722 E. Michigan Ave. for a reported shooting around 3:05 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Curshawn Terrell, a 40-year-old man, and Shaquille Brown, a 29-year-old male, both with gunshot wounds.

Terrell later died as a result of his injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, 28-year-old Anthony Anderson Jr. from the Saginaw area was identified as a suspect.

Officials said Anderson already has an extensive criminal record, including two incidents that resulted in 14 felony convictions for assault and weapons charges, according to Lansing Township Police.

He was out on parole through the Saginaw Parole Office.

On Jan. 3, a couple days after the incident, a parole violation hold was issued for Anderson, meaning his parole was temporarily suspended.

One day later, an arrest warrant was submitted by Lansing Township Police and was approved by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for the following charges:

Open Murder Assault with Intent to Commit Murder Felony Firearm-3rd or Subsequent Offense Felony Firearm-3rd or Subsequent Offense Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Anderson was also charged with Habitual Offender-Fourth or Subsequent Offense, something new Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane said he was going to start doing.

Lansing Township Police said as the arrest warrant was being taken before Ingham County 55th District Court Magistrate Stefani, Anderson got into a car crash in Saginaw Township.

The officers put his name into a database and learned of his parole violation hold.

He was then taken to the hospital for some minor injuries he got in the crash, and then transferred to the Saginaw County Jail. Eventually he’ll be transferred to Ingham County where he’ll face charges related to the arrest warrant.

“Lansing Township Police Chief John E. Joseph said that he has not seen such exceptional community involvement in helping solve a violent crime of this nature in his over 30-year Law Enforcement career and he sincerely thanks everyone who participated in this portion of the investigation,” Lansing Township Police said in a release.

Lansing Township Police were assisted by the Lansing Police Department, the Saginaw County Parole Office, as well as other Law Enforcement agencies.

Officials said there are still other aspects of this investigation and if anyone has any information they should call 517-488-1344.