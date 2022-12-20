INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man who was allegedly stealing women’s underwear from the laundry area at a Williamston apartment complex has been arrested and charged.

According to the Williamston Police Department, there were multiple reports of a man stealing women’s underwear from October through November.

6 News first heard about the incident and wrote about it on Nov. 2. We spoke with a man who said his girlfriend’s underwear had been stolen and they almost caught the thief in the act.

Williamston Police said they were able to develop a suspect and get a search warrant on Dec. 19 after an extensive investigation.

The suspect was eventually arrested and charged with multiple felonies. He was arraigned on Dec. 20 for breaking and entering, attempted breaking and entering, and two counts of larceny in a building.

Police have not named the man involved in the incident or said what was found in the apartment.

“The Williamston Police Department would like to thank the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the Eaton County Probation Office, and the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance with the investigation,” Williamston Police said.

6 News is working to find the court records and information on the man who was arrested.

If anyone has any further information relating to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Williamston Police Department at 517-655-4222.