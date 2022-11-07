JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson Police said they arrested a man who sped away with his child in the car.

According to the Jackson Police Department, on Nov. 5, Officers Panther and Reynaga attempted a traffic stop at East Prospect Street and South Milwaukee Street.

When officers asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, the driver refused, and then sped away with his child in the car, police said.

After a short pursuit, Panther and Reynaga found the driver at his home.

The 28-year-old man was arrested for fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing as well as child endangerment.