LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 14-year-old girl has been found safe after Lansing Police sent out a runaway notice Sunday afternoon.

Police were looking for Olivia Solei Delgado-Love and said she was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt getting into a green SUV.

On Monday, Lansing Police said a male was brought in for questioning in connection to the incident and charges may be sought.

At this time that is all the information we have.