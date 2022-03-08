JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 22-year-old man from Moscow Township has been charged with one count of Reckless Driving Causing Death after a high-speed crash last week.

A 28-year-old woman, now identified as Jessica Krieble of Hillsdale County, was killed when she was hit by the suspects car on Friday, March 4.

Police say the suspect was driving a stolen car and was going more than 100 mph.

The 22-year-old man has been charged by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and is in “stable condition” at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, officials said.

Deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff, Jackson Community Ambulance and the Hanover Township Fire Department responded to the two car traffic crash at around 12:56 p.m. Friday.

The crash occurred on Moscow Road near Folks Road in Hanover Township.

The suspect was traveling south on Moscow Road near Tripp Road. He then attempted to switch lanes and overtake a tractor-trailer traveling in the same direction, but then collided head-on with a car traveling north on Moscow Road.

A passenger in the man’s car also suffered serious injuries from the crash. A 2-year-old boy in a car seat was uninjured.

The crash is under investigation and deputies are asking anyone with info to contact Undersheriff Christopher Simpson at (517) 768-7904.