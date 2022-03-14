LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 57-year-old man from Eaton Rapids is being charged for hitting and killing a 13-year-old boy back in November.

Officials say the victim, identified as DeJaven Bernard Hopkins, was walking on or along the side of W. Jolly Rd. when he was hit by a car.

Lansing Police identified, located and recovered the car involved about a week later.

Now, David Duane Brown is being charged with two felonies in Eaton County.

–Count 1: Operating while license suspended, revoked, denied – Causing death (Felony)

–Count 2: Failure to stop at scene of accident resulting in death (Felony)

Brown recently turned himself into the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department.

On March 7, Brown was arraigned in 56-A District Court in front of Judge Kelly E. Morton.

Brown is next scheduled to be in court on March 21.