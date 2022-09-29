JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A man has been arraigned for his alleged role in the August murder of a 42-year-old man in Jackson.

Leandrew Martin faces charges of open murder and felony firearm after being extradited from Mississippi.

Martin is accused of killing 42-year-old Markeithis Thomas-James Smith.

According to police, Martin shot Smith in the head during an argument outside of a party store on the 200 block of W. Biddle St in Jackson.

Martin’s bond was denied and he remains in the Jackson County Jail.