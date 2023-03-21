WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man has been charged with the death of his girlfriend, whose body was found in an Ypsilanti apartment last week.

According to MLive, Alyson Doulos, 48, was found dead in an apartment on March 13.

Doulos’ boyfriend, 41-year-old Charles Gamez, was arraigned on March 19 for open murder and unlawfully driving away a vehicle, both of which are felonies.

Doulos was found dead in her apartment by deputies with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, who forced entry during an attempted welfare check at the Schooner Cove Apartments.

Gamez was denied bond and is staying at the Washtenaw County Jail until his March 30 court date.

Doulos was a 10th-grade English teacher at Jackson High School and was the advisor to the National Honor Society. Officials have not yet reported her cause of death.