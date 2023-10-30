KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly a year after a man was shot and killed in Kalamazoo, a Lansing man has been convicted of murder in the case.

Damien Lang was convicted of second-degree murder and weapons charges in connection to the death of Bryce Salter.

Salter, 21, was shot in the early hours of Nov. 11, 2022, on West Michigan Avenue near Howard Street. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

“We would like to thank the jury for the hard work they put into this case. Without their service justice for the victim and his family would not have been made possible,” Prosecutor Jeff Getting said in a statement. “We are looking forward to sentencing. Our community will be safer for decades to come as a result.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 27.