LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man died from injuries sustained in a fire that happened last week at Cedar Place Apartments.

Officials said a call was put out for service at around 5:15 p.m. and the flames were subdued by 5:35 p.m.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Mike Tobin, the fire was contained to one apartment unit.

Tobin added that Michael Johnstone, 63, was taken to University of Michigan Health where he later died from his injuries.