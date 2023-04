One man died overnight from a workplace injury at Alliance Interiors.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Lansing man has died overnight from a fatal workplace injury, according to the Eaton County Sherriff’s Office.

Eaton County deputies were called to Alliance Interiors to respond to the situation.

A sign shows the eats entrance area for Alliance Motors where one man died overnight from a workplace injury.

Michigan’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the air and online as more information becomes available.