Man dies in "freak accident" when tree falls on vehicle
DEWITT, Mich (WLNS) - One man is dead following what police are calling a "freak accident" in DeWitt Township this morning.
Just before 8:00 a.m. today police were called to Webb Road near Crossover Drive and Wood Road, east of Business Route 27.
There they found a man who had been driving east on Webb Road when a tree came down and crushed his vehicle.
The man died on the way to a local hospital.
The investigation is continuing.
