Local News

Man dies in "freak accident" when tree falls on vehicle

By:

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 12:05 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 12:05 PM EDT

DEWITT, Mich (WLNS) - One man is dead following what police are calling a "freak accident" in DeWitt Township this morning.

Just before 8:00 a.m. today police were called to Webb Road near Crossover Drive and Wood Road, east of Business Route 27.

There they found a man who had been driving east on Webb Road when a tree came down and crushed his vehicle.

The man died on the way to a local hospital.

The investigation is continuing.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local