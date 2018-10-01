Man dies in "freak accident" when tree falls on vehicle

DEWITT, Mich (WLNS) - One man is dead following what police are calling a "freak accident" in DeWitt Township this morning.

Just before 8:00 a.m. today police were called to Webb Road near Crossover Drive and Wood Road, east of Business Route 27.

There they found a man who had been driving east on Webb Road when a tree came down and crushed his vehicle.

The man died on the way to a local hospital.

The investigation is continuing.