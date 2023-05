IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man died Saturday night after a car crashed into a tree in Lyons Township.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 7:33 p.m., after county’s central dispatch was notified that a car had hit a tree on Kimball Road.

(Photo/Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo/Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver, a 25-year-old from Ionia County, died at the scene.

Officials said that speed appears to have contributed to the crash.